In-Depth Email Tracking for Salespeople

Take only right sales actions with 360° views of recipients behavior

Get Free account

gmailfor Gmail & G suite

Score and prioritize your prospects

Get All Recipients' Behavior Data Into Your Gmail And CRM

Track more than ever before with In-Depth Email Tracking:

  • email and document opens
  • per-page document views
  • per-page website views
  • link clicks
  • attachment downloads

Know everything about recipients' behavior in emails you send

Score and prioritize your prospects
Analyze and improve sales performance

Work Only With Sales-Ready Prospects

Prioritize prospects in your pipeline and focus only on those who matters. Know:

  • who is the most sales-ready
  • who is worth to be followed up

Take only right sales actions with right prospects

Analyze and improve sales performance

Put Your Sales Routines On Autopilot

Focus only on high pay-off sales activities with flexible Email Automation. Use:

  • auto follow-ups & sequences
  • API & WebHook integrations
  • auto tasks in your CRM with Zapier

Integrate Docsify with any software you use and automate sales based on prospect’s behavior

Drive your team performance

Level Up Your Sales Communication

Power up any documents you send:

  • Add live Chats inside the proposals
  • Collect audience "Viewed documents" for remarketing (in Google, Facebook, etc.)

Use this new unique channels for sales communication

Drive your team performance
Docsify is a great tool for optimizing sales processes. We know exactly who we should get in touch with, and when. The statistics tell us how to make the best pitch to a prospect in each particular situation and help to close more.
Sergei Piatnitskii | Ringostat
Sergei Piatnitskii
Ringostat
It's a really amazing product that gives us invaluable analytics and statistics and helps to maximize the sales reps' conversion.
Roman Katerynchyk | Artjoker
Roman Katerynchyk
Artjoker
Get a 360° view of your sales emailing process right now
Install for free
Get a demo
Something went wrong.
You've been successfully added to the Docsify waitlist. We'll keep you in the loop.
Contact us
Something went wrong.
You've been successfully added to the Docsify waitlist. We'll keep you in the loop.
Contact our sales team to get the tailor-made solution for your company:

By clicking this button you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Something went wrong.

Success

Thank you! Our sales team will get in touch with you shortly.